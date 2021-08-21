Dr. Lamar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zanetta Lamar, MD
Overview of Dr. Zanetta Lamar, MD
Dr. Zanetta Lamar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Lamar's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples Goodlette1100 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-0656
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lamar in my opinion is extremely medically competent. Saved my life with an early diagnosis of leukemia, knew the exact protocol, constantly monitored my blood cells and modified the treatment as needed. She has a super bedside manner. Builds confidence all along the way.
About Dr. Zanetta Lamar, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871776757
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamar works at
Dr. Lamar has seen patients for Lymphosarcoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.