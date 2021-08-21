Overview of Dr. Zanetta Lamar, MD

Dr. Zanetta Lamar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lamar works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples Goodlette in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphosarcoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.