Overview of Dr. Zarar Bajwa, MD

Dr. Zarar Bajwa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Bajwa works at Peter P Sidoriak in Pottsville, PA with other offices in Tamaqua, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.