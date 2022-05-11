Dr. Zaree Babakhanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babakhanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaree Babakhanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaree Babakhanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Babakhanian works at
Locations
-
1
inSite Digestive Health Care - Glendale1809 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-5914
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babakhanian?
I used Lydia and she was great.
About Dr. Zaree Babakhanian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1194055640
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babakhanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babakhanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babakhanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babakhanian works at
Dr. Babakhanian has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Unexplained Weight Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babakhanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babakhanian speaks Armenian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Babakhanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babakhanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babakhanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babakhanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.