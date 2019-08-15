Overview of Dr. Zareena Abbas, MD

Dr. Zareena Abbas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Abbas works at ZA Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.