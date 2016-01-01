Dr. Zarela Molle-Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molle-Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zarela Molle-Rios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zarela Molle-Rios, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Molle-Rios works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molle-Rios?
About Dr. Zarela Molle-Rios, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1720178460
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Cayetano Heredia U Hosp|SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molle-Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molle-Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molle-Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molle-Rios works at
Dr. Molle-Rios speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Molle-Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molle-Rios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molle-Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molle-Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.