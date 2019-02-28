Dr. Nasiri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarghoona Nasiri, MD
Overview of Dr. Zarghoona Nasiri, MD
Dr. Zarghoona Nasiri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nasiri works at
Dr. Nasiri's Office Locations
-
1
Pleasanton Medical Offices Radiologydiagnostic Imaging7601 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 847-5262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasiri?
Dr. Nasiri is so wonderful! She is an amazing ob and has a wonderful bed side manor. She is proactive with care, listens to her patients and great empathy for them. She is so knowledgeable and kind. You will love her.
About Dr. Zarghoona Nasiri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1801114418
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasiri works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasiri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.