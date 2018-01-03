Overview of Dr. Zareen Amin, DO

Dr. Zareen Amin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at HAZEL HAWKINS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Hollister, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.