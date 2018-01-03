See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hollister, CA
Dr. Zareen Amin, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zareen Amin, DO

Dr. Zareen Amin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Amin works at HAZEL HAWKINS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Hollister, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
    911 Sunset Dr, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 635-1104
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Health
    890 Sunset Dr Ste A2, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 635-9788
  3. 3
    O'connor Hospital
    2105 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 371-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 03, 2018
    First time ever seeing Dr Amin , the outcome was beyond positive , she made me feel so comfortable and let me ask questions and gave thorough answers , I am so happy with my choice of choosing her to care for me for my first pregnancy
    Denyse in Hollister, CA — Jan 03, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Zareen Amin, DO
    About Dr. Zareen Amin, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093971889
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zareen Amin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

