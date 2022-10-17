Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarmeena Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Zarmeena Ali, MD
Dr. Zarmeena Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Premier Rheumatology of Alabama1907 S College St Ste 201, Auburn, AL 36832 Directions (334) 203-6196Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ali was able to treat my rheumatoid arthritis when previous Rhumatoligist could not. She worked with me until we were able to determine the meds that helped the most. I would highly recommend Dr Ali for anyone with this autoimmune disease.
About Dr. Zarmeena Ali, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538137708
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.