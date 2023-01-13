Overview of Dr. Zarmeena Vendal, MD

Dr. Zarmeena Vendal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays.



Dr. Vendal works at Westlake Eye Specialists in West Lake Hills, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.