Dr. Zarmeneh Aly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zarmeneh Aly, MD
Dr. Zarmeneh Aly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Aly works at
Dr. Aly's Office Locations
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
- 2 9300 EUCLID AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-5551
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (508) 383-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate, and truly listened to me.
About Dr. Zarmeneh Aly, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1346536174
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
