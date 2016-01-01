Dr. Zavier Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zavier Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Zavier Ahmed, MD
Dr. Zavier Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Pacific Renal Care Medical Corp.11180 Warner Ave Ste 463, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-9200
Rai - Harbor Blvd - Garden Grove12761 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 539-3122
- 3 17197 Newhope St Ste A-D, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-0196
Rai - Goldenwest - Westminster15330 Goldenwest St, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 373-1543
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zavier Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.