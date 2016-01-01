Overview of Dr. Zavier Ahmed, MD

Dr. Zavier Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Pacific Renal Care in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA and Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.