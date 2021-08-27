Dr. Radwan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zayde Radwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Zayde Radwan, MD
Dr. Zayde Radwan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX.
Dr. Radwan's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics II - Pearland10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 120, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 486-7580
UT Physicians Orthopedics - League City2555 Gulf Fwy S # 500, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 486-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel so blessed to have made that first appointment with Dr. Radwan. I have lived in chronic pain the last few years because my diagnoses are multiple and have damaged my joints. Dr. Radwan is personable, he LISTENS and never rushes through my appointments. Options are offered & explained. In the past year Dr. Radwan has replaced my hip & right knee and the relief has improved my quality of life - my goal is to travel again! He will soon replace my left knee. I have referred my family & friends to Dr. Radwan. His office always responds to my calls & emails. I so appreciate the genuine kindness of Dr. Radwan’s & his staff, but I’m hoping we’re done replacing my body parts.??
About Dr. Zayde Radwan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1154686038
