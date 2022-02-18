Dr. Zayna Nahas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zayna Nahas, MD
Overview of Dr. Zayna Nahas, MD
Dr. Zayna Nahas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nahas works at
Dr. Nahas' Office Locations
-
1
Corp.1050 SE Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-5020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Katzen Eye Care and Laser Center901 N Congress Ave Ste 104, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 567-7335Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Katz Eye Center573 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 103, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 446-4230
-
4
West Palm Beach Office1601 Forum Pl Ste 101, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 688-1204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nahas?
I have a very complex medical history so almost all my doctors are at the Mayo Clinic except for my eyes I have Dr Nahas which is only a 45 minute drive one way. I believe in going to the best doctors I can find for all of my medical issues and Dr Nahas is the best I have ever found for my eyes. She is also very caring, compassionate, thorough and diligent in her Treatments. I would recommend Dr Nahas very much for eye care.
About Dr. Zayna Nahas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1578601068
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahas works at
Dr. Nahas speaks Arabic and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.