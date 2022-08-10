Overview of Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD

Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Hassan works at Arthritis And Rheumatic Care Clinic in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.