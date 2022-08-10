See All Rheumatologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD

Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Hassan works at Arthritis And Rheumatic Care Clinic in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Milton Howard Conley MD Inc
    1401 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 320-3538
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Hassan is an exceptional doctor. She is extremely intelligent, knowledgeable, and thorough. She explained everything in a very detailed and clear manner. She was kind and very patient with answering my questions and listening to my answers. She was not rushed at all. I greatly appreciate her help as I had been misdiagnosed by another doctor and was also unaware of a different diagnosis I do have. I highly recommend Dr. Hassan. I was treated very kindly at the front desk as well and on the phone when I scheduled my appointment, which I also appreciate. Thank you very much!
    Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295080984
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hurley MC-Mich State U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hurley MC-Mich State U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan works at Arthritis And Rheumatic Care Clinic in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hassan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

