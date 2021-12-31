Dr. Nylander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zazi Nylander, MD
Overview of Dr. Zazi Nylander, MD
Dr. Zazi Nylander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucker, GA.
Dr. Nylander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nylander's Office Locations
-
1
Emory at Tucker Primary Care (Lavista Road)5019 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (678) 534-0452
-
2
Emory Family Health Clinic4500 N Shallowford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 778-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nylander?
Dr. Nylander displayed professionalism, intellect, and caring well beyond her chronological years. During this age of Covid, one can understand that in-person visits can be problematic and to some extent virtual/phone communications leave a bit to be desired, but Dr. Nylander never fails to utilize the Emory Patient Portal to keep me informed. * Dr. Nylander’s compassionate medical insight and Emory Healthcare’s Portal are an impressive and welcome collaboration during tumultuous times as these!
About Dr. Zazi Nylander, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1528451291
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nylander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nylander works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nylander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nylander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nylander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nylander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.