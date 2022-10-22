Dr. Litwinczuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zbigniew Litwinczuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zbigniew Litwinczuk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Litwinczuk works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiology of the Palm Beaches108 Intracoastal Pointe Dr Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33477 Directions (561) 744-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Litwinczuk has been my cardiologist for 11 years he is the best of the best. He saved my life at the young age of 55. I will never forget his 1st ICU visit and the words, “you were 2 hours away from expiring.” Excellent Dr. and a super likable person too.
About Dr. Zbigniew Litwinczuk, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265467716
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center|University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litwinczuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litwinczuk works at
Dr. Litwinczuk has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litwinczuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Litwinczuk speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Litwinczuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litwinczuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litwinczuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litwinczuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.