Dr. Zdenka Segota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zdenka Segota, MD
Dr. Zdenka Segota, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Sch Of Med Univ Of Zagreb and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Segota works at
Dr. Segota's Office Locations
Michael and Dianne Bienes Comprehensive Cancer Center4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m actually shocked to read the previous review about Dr. Segota. I’ve been to more than one oncologist outside of Holy Cross, and I can say that she is, by far, the MOST compassionate. I understand how hard it is to go through cancer treatment and stay positive. Yet, Dr. Segota sees many patients in their most difficult season of life, and she always comes into the exam room with a warm and gentle attitude. She and the entire staff are fantastic!
About Dr. Zdenka Segota, MD
- Hematology
- English, Croatian
- 1619926110
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Huron Hosp CCHS
- Sch Of Med Univ Of Zagreb
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segota accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segota has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Segota speaks Croatian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Segota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segota.
