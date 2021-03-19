Dr. Chorazy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zdzislaw Chorazy, MD
Overview of Dr. Zdzislaw Chorazy, MD
Dr. Zdzislaw Chorazy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Chorazy's Office Locations
St Vincent Allied Urology311 W 24th St Ste 101, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-4214
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chorazy has been my urologist for many years. He removed a bladder mass and did it through my urethra. Wonderful bedside manner. Most professional!
About Dr. Zdzislaw Chorazy, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1396778551
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
