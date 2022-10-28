Dr. Ze-Hui Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ze-Hui Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Ze-Hui Han, MD
Dr. Ze-Hui Han, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing U Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.
Dr. Han works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Han's Office Locations
-
1
Iowa Ortho450 Laurel St # A, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Pella Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
I went to Dr. Han for my thumb pain. My appointment was easy to make. I was seen at the time of my appointment. The staff was very friendly and efficient. Dr. Han quickly diagnosed and treated my problem and I feel better already. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ze-Hui Han, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1053372425
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Sch Med
- Providence Hospital
- Beijing U Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Chinese.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.