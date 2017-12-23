Overview of Dr. Zeba Geloo, MD

Dr. Zeba Geloo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Eastern Virginia and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Geloo works at Oak Street Health Hermosa in Chicago, IL with other offices in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.