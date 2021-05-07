Dr. Madni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeba Madni, MD
Overview of Dr. Zeba Madni, MD
Dr. Zeba Madni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madni's Office Locations
- 1 Serene Telepsychiatry, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (612) 470-8528
- 2 3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (612) 470-8528
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Madni, been visiting her for a year. Very caring and co passionate doctor.
About Dr. Zeba Madni, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
