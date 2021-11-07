Overview of Dr. Zeba Sajjad, MD

Dr. Zeba Sajjad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom.



Dr. Sajjad works at Neighborhood Adult Healthcare in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.