Overview of Dr. Zeba Syed, MD

Dr. Zeba Syed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.