Dr. Zeba Syed, MD
Overview of Dr. Zeba Syed, MD
Dr. Zeba Syed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Great results after bilateral corneal transplantation... I am seeing better than I have seen in my entire life!
About Dr. Zeba Syed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst.-Anne Bates Leach Eye Hosp.
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more.
