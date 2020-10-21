Dr. Zeba Yamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeba Yamin, MD
Overview
Dr. Zeba Yamin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Jinnah Postgrad Med Ctr and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Yamin works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93311 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamin?
Dr. Yamin was very pleasant, helpful, and knowledgeable of women of color health needs and issues. The office staff at the front desk were not as pleasant.
About Dr. Zeba Yamin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1417274465
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Ctr Bakersfield Fam Prac
- Kern Med Ctr
- Jinnah Postgrad Med Ctr
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yamin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamin works at
Dr. Yamin speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.