Overview of Dr. Zeenat Ali, MD

Dr. Zeenat Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Government Medical College Karan Nagar and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.