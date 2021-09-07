See All Rheumatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Zeenat Ali, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zeenat Ali, MD

Dr. Zeenat Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Government Medical College Karan Nagar and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Ali works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Associates
    5525 Marie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 07, 2021
    About Dr. Zeenat Ali, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1821224692
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • University At Buffalo
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • Government Medical College Karan Nagar
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeenat Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

