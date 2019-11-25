See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD

Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson works at El Rio Southwest Pharmacy in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Rio Southwest Pharmacy
    1500 W Commerce Ct, Tucson, AZ 85746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 806-2650
  2. 2
    El Rio Health Center-el Pueblo
    101 W Irvington Rd, Tucson, AZ 85714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 573-0096
  3. 3
    450 W Paseo Redondo Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 670-3909
  4. 4
    El Rio Health Center - Cherrybell
    1230 S Cherrybell Stra, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 670-3909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Obesity
Dyslipidemia
Overweight
Obesity
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson?

    Nov 25, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Chowdshury many times at El Rio and contrary to other reviews, I believe she cares very much for her patients. Her manner is direct and formal, but she expressed great concern about my following up on screenings and tests. I believe some of the bad experiences people have relates to El Rio itself. Though the clinic has a very good mission of community service, they are OVERWHELMED. All my experience with El Rio has been full of delays, mix ups with prescriptions, difficulty getting records transferred.....on and on. I don't think it is the fault of individual doctors as much as an inefficient system. Sometimes the doctors ARE in a hurry, but I don't think it is because they don't care.....it's because they have so many, too many patients to tend to.
    Renee — Nov 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson to family and friends

    Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD.

    About Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053491050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson works at El Rio Southwest Pharmacy in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.