Dr. Zeenat Parveen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zeenat Parveen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Veer Surendra Sai Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Cadence Physician Group302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 208-3000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
She listens to all my concerns. She orders necessary tests to check on my concerns and takes enough time to talk to me and answer my questions. I am happy and very satisfied with Dr. Parveen. I am transferring to her new office in Geneva, IL.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Oriya
- 1912099060
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Westlake Hospital
- Veer Surendra Sai Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Parveen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parveen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parveen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parveen has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parveen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parveen speaks Hindi and Oriya.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parveen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parveen.
