Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeeshan Anwar, DPM
Overview of Dr. Zeeshan Anwar, DPM
Dr. Zeeshan Anwar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Anwar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anwar's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Foot and Ankle Institute LLC475 Biltmore Way Ste 205, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (833) 735-3668
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anwar?
About Dr. Zeeshan Anwar, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821521030
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anwar works at
Dr. Anwar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.