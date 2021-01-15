Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Danawala works at
Locations
North Dallas Urology Associates - Plano5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-8037Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, Yes, YES! My quality of life has improved significantly due to the UroLift procedure performed by D. Danawala July 2020 and supported by his staff. My sincerest THANKS to all! C B Luce
About Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Austin College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danawala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danawala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danawala has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danawala speaks Spanish and Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Danawala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danawala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.