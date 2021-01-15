Overview

Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Danawala works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.