Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD

Urology
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Danawala works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Dallas Urology Associates - Plano
    5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 612-8037
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Hydrocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Yes, Yes, YES! My quality of life has improved significantly due to the UroLift procedure performed by D. Danawala July 2020 and supported by his staff. My sincerest THANKS to all! C B Luce
    C B Luce — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD

    Urology
    13 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Urdu
    1609192558
    Education & Certifications

    Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Austin College
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeeshan Danawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danawala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danawala works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Danawala’s profile.

    Dr. Danawala has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Danawala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danawala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

