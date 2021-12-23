Overview of Dr. Zeeshan Husain, DPM

Dr. Zeeshan Husain, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Husain works at Great Lakes Foot and Ankle Institute in Rochester, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.