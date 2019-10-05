Dr. Zeeshan Perveze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perveze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeeshan Perveze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zeeshan Perveze, MD
Dr. Zeeshan Perveze, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Perveze works at
Dr. Perveze's Office Locations
Akdhc LLC1704 W Anklam Rd Ste 107, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-3569
Fmc-midvale Park Dialysis1430 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746 Directions (520) 889-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perveze was my husband's doctor for a number of years...my husband loved him. he was kind, caring, supportive and forthright which is what we liked about Dr Perveze. He is a great with communication and listening.
About Dr. Zeeshan Perveze, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1851591895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perveze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perveze accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perveze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perveze has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perveze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perveze speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perveze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perveze.
