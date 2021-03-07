Overview of Dr. Zeev Weitz, MD

Dr. Zeev Weitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Israel Tech Inst, Haifa and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Weitz works at Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgeons PC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.