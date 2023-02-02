Dr. Zehra Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zehra Kapadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zehra Kapadia, MD
Dr. Zehra Kapadia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor U MC
Dr. Kapadia works at
Dr. Kapadia's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - Houston Willowbrook13215 Dotson Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 894-8822
Tomball506 Graham Dr Ste 150, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-5174MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Willowbrook13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 190, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 894-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and very helpfull
About Dr. Zehra Kapadia, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1417930876
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U MC
- U Tex
Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapadia has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapadia speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
