Dr. Zeid Keilani, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Zeid Keilani, MB BS
Dr. Zeid Keilani, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Keilani's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - USC Surgery1850 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 376-5982
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon, amazing staff.
About Dr. Zeid Keilani, MB BS
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154585578
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- Fac Med U Jordan, Amman
- General Surgery
