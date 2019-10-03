Overview of Dr. Zeid Keilani, MB BS

Dr. Zeid Keilani, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Keilani works at Prisma Health Weight Management Center in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.