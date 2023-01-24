Dr. Zeina Dajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeina Dajani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zeina Dajani, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Dajani works at
Denver Skin Doctors4500 E 9th Ave Ste 640, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (612) 743-7970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Dajani and her staff radiate a sense of calm and professionalism throughout the visit. To be honest, the very first time I received a thorough body/skin (skin is the largest organ we all have) when I. Was 62 years old by Dr. Dajani. I have significant weight/posture issues and was reticent to take part in the exam. Upon meeting Dr. Dajani, almost immediately those fears dissipated almost immediately. It has always amazed me that many/most medical practitioners seem to avoid or skip full exams on people who are larger and most likely with a higher degree of complex medical infirmities. Please understand that Dr. Dajani Is not just a Practioner, she genuinely cares about her patients and her chosen profession. We are fortunate to have such an empathetic individual in our community. Dr. Dajani has my highest recommendation and trust!
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1295924454
- Dermatology
Dr. Dajani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dajani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dajani works at
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Dajani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dajani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dajani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dajani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.