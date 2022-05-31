Dr. Zeina Rabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeina Rabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Zeina Rabi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Rabi works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Hinsdale908 N Elm St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 856-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Rabi for a few years, and she is wonderful. I suffer from horrible migraines, and she & her office staff have gone above and beyond to help me with treatment. She is so kind, caring & attentive. She's the first doctor that has ever been able to actually help with my migraines. I'm so grateful for her!!
About Dr. Zeina Rabi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabi speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabi.
