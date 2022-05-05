Dr. Zeke Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeke Campbell, MD
Dr. Zeke Campbell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Campbell and his new PA have been life changing for my husband with Severe Seizure Disorder. We are very grateful.
- Neurology
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
