See All Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD

Cardiology
3.2 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD

Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with Harlem Hospital Center

Dr. Yilma works at San Tan Cardiovascular center, Mesa Az in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gold Canyon, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD
Dr. Regis Fernandes, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Tasneem Naqvi, MD
Dr. Tasneem Naqvi, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. D Steidley, MD
Dr. D Steidley, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Yilma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Tan Cardiovascular Center LLC
    6859 E Rembrandt Ave Ste 117, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 632-1577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Akdhc LLC
    6740 S Kings Ranch Rd Ste 103, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 570-7073
  3. 3
    San Tan Cardiovascular Center
    3980 E Riggs Rd, Chandler, AZ 85249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 895-0784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • White Mountain Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Mercy Care
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Prudential
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yilma?

    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr. Yilma has made a difference in me being here today. She was the cardiologist that put in my 1st stent when I had a heart attack. She's been my cardiologist ever since. She has a sincere care about her heart patients. I have been so glad for the rehab program that's at her Mesa office. The staff is also kind and caring. They have made sure I've received whatever care I've needed.
    Betsy — Jun 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yilma to family and friends

    Dr. Yilma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yilma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD.

    About Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164421251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yilma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yilma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yilma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yilma has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yilma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yilma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yilma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yilma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yilma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.