Overview

Dr. Zeljko Radic, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.



Dr. Radic works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.