Dr. Zeljko Radic, MD
Overview
Dr. Zeljko Radic, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
Locations
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Zeljko Radic, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134127327
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
