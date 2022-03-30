Dr. Zenab Laiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenab Laiq, MD
Overview
Dr. Zenab Laiq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Minnesota Medical Center
Dr. Laiq works at
Locations
1
Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health and Wellness Center1940 Town Park Blvd, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 344-7400
3
Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital224 W Exchange St Ste 225, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Bright, caring, attentive, trustworthy, personable, cheerful. I recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Zenab Laiq, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1982992673
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laiq has seen patients for Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laiq speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Laiq. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laiq.
