Overview of Dr. Zenaida Santos, MD

Dr. Zenaida Santos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Santos works at United Medical Clinic in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.