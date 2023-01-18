Dr. Zening He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zening He, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zening He, MD
Dr. Zening He, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Shanghai Second Medical College and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. He's Office Locations
1
East Location- Rio Grande Urology3100 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste G, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 225-2027
2
El Paso Regional Cancer Center, PLLC1900 N Oregon St Ste 305, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 225-2027Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. He is a great doctor I was diagnosed in October 2022 and he has been monitoring me and my blood levels every week. His staff is great as well all very friendly. Thank you Dr. He for all your hard work!
About Dr. Zening He, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics ~
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Shanghai Second Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. He has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. He accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. He has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. He on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. He speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
