Overview of Dr. Zening He, MD

Dr. Zening He, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Shanghai Second Medical College and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. He works at El Paso Regional Cancer Center, PLLC in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.