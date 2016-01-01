Dr. Jameria accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zenith Jameria, MD
Dr. Zenith Jameria, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Union Hospital Clinton801 S Main St, Clinton, IN 47842 Directions (765) 832-1234
UAP Family Practice1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Cardiology
- English
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
