Overview of Dr. Zenithe Ware, MD

Dr. Zenithe Ware, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Ware works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, El Camino in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.