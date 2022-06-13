See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Zenobia Miro, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (17)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zenobia Miro, MD

Dr. Zenobia Miro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Miro works at CYNTHIA RHODES, L.C.S.W. in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Dr. Miro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Medical Associates LLC
    2301 N University Dr Ste 205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 962-4680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Overweight
Tremor
Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 13, 2022
    she is terrific. I would recommend her to anyone who wants a thorough MD.
    — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Zenobia Miro, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174625784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miro works at CYNTHIA RHODES, L.C.S.W. in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miro’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

