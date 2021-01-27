Dr. Zenos Vangelos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vangelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenos Vangelos, DO
Dr. Zenos Vangelos, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.
NeuroSpinecare Inc25200 Center Ridge Rd Ste 2600, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 930-6015Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
Knows what he’s doing. I had shoulder pain that was related to a neck issue. I was miserable. Therapy is working well.
About Dr. Zenos Vangelos, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
