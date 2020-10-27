Overview of Dr. Zeph Okeke, MD

Dr. Zeph Okeke, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Okeke works at SMITH INSTITUTE FOR UROLOGY in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.