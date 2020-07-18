Dr. Zeshan Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeshan Rana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zeshan Rana, MD
Dr. Zeshan Rana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rana's Office Locations
Cardiology Associates of Fredericksburg9530 Cosner Dr Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3826Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He performed a cardiac catheterization at MWH on my heart and found an LAD blockage that needed a stent. He was extremely professional and answered all my questions very warmly and I felt I was in good hands through the whole procedure. I requested to be awake for the procedure, and he was amenable to that also. I would recommend Dr. Rana highly.
About Dr. Zeshan Rana, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College - Christiana Care Health System
- Jefferson Medical College
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Impella Device and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
