Dr. Zev Carroll, MD
Overview of Dr. Zev Carroll, MD
Dr. Zev Carroll, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
Zev E Carroll MD PC1229 Broadway Ste 108, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 295-3860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best endocrinologist in the tri-state area. Demonstrates great care and empathy coupled with FACE board member expertise. I have trusted him with my healthcare for over 12 years and have never questioned that trust.
About Dr. Zev Carroll, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1467491498
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- NY Hosp of Queens
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carroll speaks Hebrew.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
