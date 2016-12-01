Dr. Labins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zev Labins, MD
Overview of Dr. Zev Labins, MD
Dr. Zev Labins, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Labins' Office Locations
Zev Labins MD250 W 90th St Apt 12J, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 496-0617
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Labins saved my life over 20 years ago. He is a NYC-based PREEMINENT & extremely experienced psychiatrist & psychopharmacologist, renowned & well-recognized as an Authority in his field. After years of my being improperly diagnosed & enduring so much avoidable suffering, I met Dr. Labins, an exceptional human being, who took the time to really listen to me & observe me & finally brought peace to my life by PROPERLY diagnosing me & successfully treating me. He stands in a league of his own!
About Dr. Zev Labins, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1063530392
Dr. Labins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Labins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labins.
